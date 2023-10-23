Fourth victory in -a-row for Vidarbha

This is Vidarbha's fourth victory in a row and they are on the top position with the points tally with 16 points followed by Jharkhand with 12.

Batting first Vidarbhba scored a good total of 177 in 20 overs. Leading from the front skipper Atharva Taide hammered 58-ball 97 hitting 11 boundaries and three sixes. In the process he became second second-highest run scorer for Vidarbha in T-20 format after Jitesh Sharma (106). Vidarbha's innings basically revolved around him but unfortunately, he missed the century by just three runs. After Dhruv Shorey (0) and the hero of last match Karun Nair (3) returned to the pavilion cheaply, Akshay Wadkar (23, 19, 2x6) and Taide made 54 run partnership for the third wicket. Dashing Jitesh Sharma contributed just five whereas Shubham Dubey played a cameo of 23 in 12 balls hitting two sixes and one four. Darshan Nalkande scored 13 whereas Akshay Karnewar remained not out on 7.

In reply, Pondicherry were all our for 74 in 15 overs. Only Fabid Ahmed (32 not out) and Parameshwaran (14) managed to cross the double digits.

For Vidarbha, Umesh Yadav (2 for 6), Darshan Nalkande (2 for 6), Dipesh Parwani (2 for 11) and Harsh Dubey (2 for 20) shared eight wickets between them.

Brief scores

Vidarbha: 177 for 7 in 20 overs (Atharva Taide 97, Akshay Wadkar 23, Shubham Dubey 23, Bhupender 2 for 41, Krishna 2 for 28)

Pondicherry: Fabid Ahmed 32*, Parmeshwaran 14. Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Dipesh Parwani and HArsh Dubey 2 each).

Result: Vidarbha won by 103 runs.