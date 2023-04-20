Gondia, Star XI, BS Sports register big wins

Batting first, Gondia scored 89 runs for two wickets. Vishwas Sahare scored 16-ball 27 while Ashwin Sahare added 25 from 14 balls. For Ajju XI, Rishabh Shahu took one wicket.

In reply, Ajju XI managed 46 in eight overs. Shivam Chauhan scored 27 runs. For Gondia, Sahare took two wickets and was declared man of the match.

In Group D match, Star XI defeated Patel XI by 29 runs. Suraj Rai scored highest 33 runs as Star XI scored 80 from eight overs. For Patel XI, Abdul Razzaq took three wickets while Shakeel Ansari took two.

In reply, Patel XI managed to scored 51 runs for two wickets in allotted eight overs. Naeem Khan scored 20 while Sohail Ansari managed 18. For Star XI, Rai took both the wickets.

BS Sports beat Geetai Developers by 16 runs in a Group F match. GS Sports scored 73 runs with Vicky Rewatkar scoring 21 runs and Gaju Wanjari 18/ For Geetai Developers Roshan Saraf took maximum three wickets.

Geetai Developers then managed to score 57 runs with Navjot Singh being the highest scorer.

For BS Sports Rohit Chauhan took two wickets.

In a Group A match, Sai Aakar beat Cops XI by 16 runs. Sai Aakar posted 92 runs while batting first. Sanket Jain hit a 23-ball 38 runs while Salman Sufi scored 26. For Cops XI Nitin Khorwade took two wickets. In reply, Cops XI were all out for 76 runs. Akash Sonkusre top scored with 38 runs. Nitin Khorwade took two wickets for Sai Aakar.