Good response to bicycle rally
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 3, 2024 07:45 PM2024-06-03T19:45:02+5:302024-06-03T19:45:02+5:30
Nagpur can become a model cycling city as it it slat and there are no hills and mountains. Different fancy dress competitions were also organised during the rally like best decorated cycle, best dressed cyclist, best message on Road safety.
Prizes
Best decorative cycle: Marushika Tayde, Omkar Maind, Sujata Chaturvedi, Mukesh Narayani
Best message: Deepa Parthiban, Reena Shah & Deepali Mishrikotkar, Hitendra Maind
Best group: Tiger Adventure Group, Nature's Warrier, Tiger Cycling Club group
Best Dresses Individuals: Aagya Jain, Sujata Chaturvedi, Mukesh Narayani, Kumar Arvind, Rajendra Jaiswal,
Adhiraj Jadhav, Krishnansh Dorlikar, Akshit Gudadhe and Ayaan Samarth
Best dress group: Nature's Worrier group, Tiger Adventure cycling group, Jhulelal Runners Group
