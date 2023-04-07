Heartbreak for Vid girls

Vidarbha’s untested lower order crumbled under pressure in pursuit of Haryana tally of 187/3 after Ashwini Deshmukh (51) and Shraddha Nabira (36) had laid a good platform with a 67-run stand for the second wicket. Once Haryana broke that partnership, their bowlers ran through the lower order, ensuring a 57-run win for their team.

Earlier, Haryana won the toss and made most of the good batting conditions to post a stiff target. Haryana skipper Tanishka Sharma batted through the innings and remained unbeaten on 102 (107 balls, 4x8, 6x3). She shared a 116-run stand with Deepika Kumari (50) for the second wicket to pave the way for a big score.

Vidarbha opener Ashwini, who has been in great form in the tournament, once again displayed her mettle with a fine half-century. Ashwini and Shraddha took the score to 88/1 after losing Dharvi (4) early in the chase, but with the asking rate climbing steadily, the Vidarbha innings faltered.

Ashwini finished the tournament with 343 runs while Shraddha’s tally was 200 runs and eight wickets.

BRIEF SCORES

Haryana 187/3 in 35 overs (Tanishka Sharma 102 n.o., Deepika Kumari 50)

Vidarbha 130 all out in 32.4 overs (Ashwini Deshmukh 51, Shraddha Nabira 36; Aadya Gupta 3/22, Samiksha Yadav 2/18)

Result: Haryana won by 57 runs