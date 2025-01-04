India face another defeat, city's Gunjan plays well

The team scoring 21 points first, or the best finisher in 10 minutes wins the contest which is being played on one ring and only half the court.

China dominated the proceedings right from the word go. For India, Gurvi Agrawal netteed six points wheras Ananay Bhavsar and Ashana George contributed two each. City's Gunjan Mantri scored just one pointer. In the process, India committed four fouls.

Earlier in their debut match, India lost to higher-ranked Japan 12-21 with 12 seconds remaining.

With 6.41 minutes remaining India's shooting guard Gunjan Mantri scored the only two-pointer for her team and brought the scores nearly at par 6-7. But then she committed a couple of violations and Japan stretched the lead further.

Indian skipper Aanaya Bhavsar and Gujarat's Aahana George netted a basket each as India again came close at 8-10 with just five minutes remaining. Japan stretched the lead further to 15-8 and then never looked back. India next will face Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday.