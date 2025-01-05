International players to be developed from tribals: CM

He was speaking at the closing and prize distribution ceremony of the three-day state-level sports competition organised by the Tribal Development Department at the police headquarters ground.

Tribal Development Minister Dr. Ashok Uikey, Secretary of Tribal Development Department Vijay Waghmare, Additional Commissioner of Nagpur Ravindra Thakre etc. were prominently present. Fadnavis also mentioned about special efforts being made for the upliftment of tribals through the tribal department and ashramshalas of the state.

Nashik champion, Nagpur runners- up

Nashik division emerged champion with 475 points. Nagpur division won the second prize with 454 points and Thane division finished third with 281 points. These three teams were given prizes by chief minister Fadnavis. A total of 974 boys and 900 girls participated in these competitions.