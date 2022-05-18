Kashikar on BAI tournament committee

Nagpur, May 18

The secretary of Nagpur District Badminton Association (NDBA) Mangesh Kashikar has been appointed as the tournament committee member of Badminton Association of India(BAI).

The vice president of BAI Sekhar Biswas will head the committee which has total 12 members. Kashikar is also the tournament committee chief of Maharashtra Badminton Association.

Apart from Kashikar, treasurer of MBA Jagdish Joshi (finance committee), treasurer of BAI (Arun Lakhani (finance committee) Girish Natu (technical official committee) from Maharashtra have been appointed on various sub- committees.

Talking to this newspaper Kashikar said, " This is for the first time that Maharashtra get so much representation in BAI sub- committees. I am thankful to MBA president Arun Lakhani. This is big development for Maharashtra. Lakhani has been working for the development of badminton with lot of dedication".