Khodalkar, Geetal race to glory

Pranay Mahule of Track Star and Abhijit Bawane of Right Track Athletics Club finished second and third respectively. In women’s section, HTKBS Hingna’s Nandini Jadhav finished second while Nagpur City Athletics Club’s Namrata Atkarne finished third.

Earlier, President of Nagpur District Athletics Association Gurudev Nagarle, Secretary Dr Sharad Suryawanshi and Rajabhau Tanksale garlanded the statue of Dr Ambedkar at Samvidhan Square.

Chief Secretary of Social Welfare Department Prashant Naranvare, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Nagpur Division Siddharth Gaikwad, Social Worker Vilas Bhalekar, Senior Officer of Veterinary College Eknath Taksade, Sandeep Singh, Adv Shailesh Naranware flagged off the race.

Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, Nitin Sardar, SJ Anthony, Umesh Naidu and others gave away the prizes to the winners.

Technical responsibility of the competition was managed by Vibekanand Singh, Ramchandra Wani, Anil Bhore, Ganesh Wani, Nitin Dhabekar, Deepali Yerekar, Nukesh Sapate, Vishal Kantode, System Chanode. Dr Suryawanshi made the introductory remark while Archana Kottewar conducted the programme.

Yogesh Thackeray welcomed the guests while Yashwant Telang proposed a vote of thanks.