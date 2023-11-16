LIC carrom tourney tomorrow

The first session will start at 9.30 am. Attractive cash prizes will be awarded to the winners of the tournament along with trophies to the top four players. The winners will be richer by rs 3,000 whereas the runners-up will get Rs 2,000. The third and fourth prize will be Rs 1,000 each. Fifth to eighth place winners will get ts 500 each. The tournament will be conducted as per the rules and regulations of All India Carrom Federation. SM Narnaware will be the chief referee of the tournament. Senior divisional manager of LIC UC Malik will inaugurate the tournament and will also distribute the prizes.

Irshad Ahmed has been given top seeding followed by Gurucharan Tambe (2nd), Nikhil Lokhande (3 rd) and Abhilash Dhoke (4th).