Lucknow picks up Thakur for Rs 45L

It was a big surprise for Vidarbha pace bowler Yash Thakur who was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for whopping Rs 45 lakh in the IPL mini-auction on Friday.

The Lokmat Times on Dec 14 had reported that Yash was the frontrunner among the Vidarbha players that would go under the hammer during the mini-auction. Punjab Kings also placed their bid on Thakur but finally, Lucknow picked him up.

Thakur, who made his List A debut for Vidarbha in the 2016–17 Vijay Hazare Trophy on Feb 25, 2017, told LT, “Since I remained unsold in the last season, I had not expected any franchise would pick me up. It was a big surprise for me.”

Thakur, who made his first-class debut for Vidarbha in the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy season, said, “I was the net bowler for Punjab Kings franchise of which KL Rahul was the captain. Now he is heading Lucknow Super Giants. I have experience of playing under his guidance. It will be nice experience altogether and I am looking for it.”

Thakur had claimed 15 wickets in 10 matches in this seasons’ Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and finished as fifth highest wicket-taker. Prior to that in the season 2021-22 he finished as highest wicket-taker in India and Vijay Hazare Trophy with 18 wickets. This season in Syed Mushtaq Trophy, he hogged the limelight by turning the close quarterfinal match against Delhi in Vidarbha’s favour by taking two wickets in the last over. Only yesterday Thakur claimed first five-wicket haul in the Ranji Trophy.