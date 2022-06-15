Mahek in Maha U-17 football team

Nagpur, June 15

Mahek Sheikh of Amma FC has been selected in the Maharashtra team that will be participating in the Hero AIFF Junior (Under-17) Women’s National Football Championship-2022 to be held at Guwahati, Assam from June 18 to July 4, 2022.

NDFA president . Haresh Vora and secretary Iqbal Kashmiri give best wishes to her. Goalkeeper Vaishnavi Sonune of Buldhana District has been appointed captain of the Maharashtra team

Midfielder Sharvari Donkar of Kolhapur district is the vice-captain of the team, which was selected after a long training cum selection camp at the Cooperage ground.

Maharashtra is clubbed with Tripura, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Odisha.

In the opening match, Maharashtra takes on Tripura on June 18 and meets Chandigarh on June 22. On June 24 they face off against Dadra & Nagar Haveli and play against Odisha in the last group match on June 26.