Manas takes sole lead, Vedika stuns top seed

Nagpur, Oct 3

Manas Gaikwad of Solapur emerged sole leader at the end of the fifth round of Maharashtra State Under 13 Open & Girls FIDE Rating Selection Chess Championship 2022 organised by Chess Association Nagpur in association with G.H. Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation and Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation at G H Raisoni Institute of Engineering & Technology College, Shraddha Park ,Near MIDC Police Station, Hingna- Wadi Link Road.

The championship is being held from 2nd to 4th October 2022 under the Aegis of Maharashtra Chess Association and All India Chess Federation and is a FIDE Rating Chess Championship. And the same is being played in Open Group and Girls Group separately.

It was a happening day in both the sections as race for selection gets closer. In open group, Top seed Viresh Sharnarthi of Pune was held to a draw by Daksh Jagesia of Mumbai Suburban in the fourth round. In the fifth round, Nagpur’s Shaunak Badole held second seed Paras Bhoir of Raigad to a draw. Manas Gaikwad of Solapur took the sole lead after five rounds with five points beating Kavyan Sejpal of Mumbai Suburban. In the girls group, city's Vedika Pal stole the limelight by beating top Seed Sannidhi Bhat of Thane in the fifth round. Top seed Sannidhi had a bad day a she lost fourth Round too to Ishwari Jagdale of Sangli.Earlier during the first round former MLC and vice president, Maharashtra Chess Association, Shri Girish Vyas visited the tournament venue and extended his wishes for the successful conduction of the event.