Mayank, Aparnita reign supreme

Mayank Hedau,top seed Sharma Sai, Sahajveersing Maras, Mrudul Yadav, Swaraj Mishra and Shraddha Bajaj all scored 5 points out of 6. However, on the basis of tie breaker Mayank was adjudged winner and Sharma Sai, Sahajveer, Mrudul, Swaraj and Shraddha were placed from 2nd to sixth respectively in final standing. In the girls group, second seed Aparnita Jagtap and seventh seed Vidhi Mishrikotkar were way ahead of the rest of field and scored 5.5 points out of 6. Both drew among themselves and won with their other opponents to tie for the first place. In the ensuing tie breaker, Aparnita was declared winner while Vidhi got second position. Anisha Kumbhalkar scored 4.5 point to clinch third position.

Total seven players namely Mayank, Sharma Sai, Sahajveer, Mrudul, Swaraj, Shraddha Bajaj and Alok Fadnavis were selected to represent Nagpur District in Open Under-15 Chess Championship and 5 girls namely Aparnita, Vidhi, Anisha, Lakshita and Anishka were selected to represent Nagpur District in Maharashtra Under-15 Open and Girls Chess Championship to be held at Sangli from November 25 . Prizes were distributed at the hands of prominent coach Harsh Kanoje. CAN secretary Bhushsan Shriwa and Chief Arbiter FA Shiva Iyer were present on the dias. SNA Shyam Agrawal conducted the programme and proposed the vote of thanks.