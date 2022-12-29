MOIL XI blank Blues 2-0
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 29, 2022 11:30 PM 2022-12-29T23:30:01+5:30 2022-12-29T23:30:01+5:30
Nagpur District Football Association at Suyog Nagar ground, here on Thursday.
After playing a barren first, MOIL XI pumped in two goals within a span of seven minutes. In the 75th minute, Rohit Sharma scoredmuch-awaitedd goal for MOIL. Then in the 82nd minute, Vaibhav Sharma increased the lead 2-0. Nagpur Blues tried their best to score in the remaining time but rival defenders thwarted their attempts.
In the super division match, Eleven Star overcame Taj Club 3-0. Thanks to Mohammad Shieb who scored a brace. He first found the net in the 23rd minute and then again struck in the 62nd minute. Prior to that Mohammad Umar found the net in the 14th minute.