MOIL XI blank Blues 2-0

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 29, 2022 11:30 PM 2022-12-29T23:30:01+5:30 2022-12-29T23:30:01+5:30

Nagpur District Football Association at Suyog Nagar ground, here on Thursday. After playing a barren first, MOIL XI pumped ...

MOIL XI blank Blues 2-0 | MOIL XI blank Blues 2-0

MOIL XI blank Blues 2-0

Next

Nagpur District Football Association at Suyog Nagar ground, here on Thursday.

After playing a barren first, MOIL XI pumped in two goals within a span of seven minutes. In the 75th minute, Rohit Sharma scoredmuch-awaitedd goal for MOIL. Then in the 82nd minute, Vaibhav Sharma increased the lead 2-0. Nagpur Blues tried their best to score in the remaining time but rival defenders thwarted their attempts.

In the super division match, Eleven Star overcame Taj Club 3-0. Thanks to Mohammad Shieb who scored a brace. He first found the net in the 23rd minute and then again struck in the 62nd minute. Prior to that Mohammad Umar found the net in the 14th minute.

Open in app
Tags : Nagpur District Football Association Nagpur District Football Association Vaibhav sharma Mohammad shieb Moil limited Moil Nagpur Blues Eleven Star overcame Taj Club