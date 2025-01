Mourya, Rutuja race to glory

The Race was organizsd in five categories of 42 km, 21 km, 10 km, 5 km and 3 km. All the races started and culminated at the Institute of Science Grounds. Maha Metro MD Shravan Hardikar, director (SP) Anil Kumar Kokate, director (RSS) Vinod Kumar Agrawal, and director of finance Harendra Pande graced then prize distribution function. CEO (Healthcare), Meghe Group of Institutions Dr.Anup Marar, Dean Priyadarshini College of Management Kartik Uttarwar, Dr.Kevin Agrawal (Physiotherapist) Dr.Nitin Awasthi, Ajit Chauhan were also present on the occasion. Mitesh Rambhia was the race director.

Results 42 km men: 1. Gangaram Mourya ( 03:35:36), Chotaram (03:45:29), 3. Venigalla Choudary ( 03:57:41)42 km women: 1. Rutuja Dhake: (04:52:49), 2.Deepmala Salunkhe (05:03:15),

21 km men: 1.Manohar Barai (01:24:02), 2.Omprakash ( 01:24:28), 3.Jitendra Patle: 01:26:17

21 km women: 1.Bhagirathi (01:24:56), 2.Sheetal Ambekar ( 01:36:03), 3.Nikita Sahu ( 01:38:34)

10 km men: 1.Vaibhav Dandekar: (00:40:21), 2 Atul Mankar ( 00:40:33), 3.Rushikesh Wadkar (00:40:39)

10 km women: 1.Rita Tarare ( 00:43:22), 2. Ankita Mankar ( 00:45:26), 3.Rutuja Madavi ( 00:45:27).