Nagpur Blues, Ansar play goalless draw

Even after making lot of attempts, both the teams failed to break the deadlock. As a result the match ended in a goalless draw.

During the proceedings match referee cautioned Rahil Sheikh, Paul and Aditya Chahande of Nagpur Blues for their rough tackle. Two Ansar players Anish Francis and Muneeb Jamal were also cautioned. On Sunday, Rahul Club will take on SE Railway at 3 p.m.