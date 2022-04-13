Nagpur Budget: NMC presents budget of Rs 2,669 crore, check details

Nagpur Municipal Corporation's budget for the year 2022-23 has been presented by the Municipal Commissioner. A budget of Rs 2,669 crore was presented today.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation will get income of 2657 crores from various sources of income in the year 2022-23. NMC will spend Rs 2,669 crore on various schemes and infrastructure, said NMC Commissioner Radhakrishnan B. No new tax burden has been imposed on Nagpurkars this year.

Meanwhile, considering the rising rates of diesel, the fares of the municipal bus service may be increased in the near future. The Municipal Transport Committee has given a proposal in this regard and a decision will be taken soon, informed the Commissioner

He also said that 40 new electric buses would be procured for bus service. Due to covid various development works came to halt for the last two years. However, this year the corporation will try to complete it by focusing on the development works with the help of the central and state governments and the priority will be given to infrastructure, said Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B.

The highest share of 68 per cent in the revenue of the corporation will be from the grants received from the Central and State Governments. The property tax will earn 12 per cent and the water bill 8 per cent. About three per cent of the funds will be raised from municipal loans.