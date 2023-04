Nagpur girls advance boys crash out

Nagpur district girls won their consecutive match whereas the boys crashed out in Youth State Basketball Championship at Dhule.After defeating Kolhapur 52-43 in the morning session, Nagpur girls overcame Auranbabad 61-23 in a one-sided affair. Gunjan Mantri and Sameeksha Chandak played important role in Nagpur's victories.

However, boys lost to Pune 31-46. The efforts of Yash Mehta(11) went in vain.

RESULTS

GIRLS: Nagpur (Gunjan Mantri 22, Sameeksha Chandak 11, Anushka Bokade 8) bt Kolhapur (Tanishka Jagtap 15, Devyani Patil 13) 52-43 (11-12, 14-6, 10-8, 17-17);

Nagpur (Sameeksha Chandak 12, Meehira Dhote 12, Gunjan Mantri 11, Devika Thakre 9, Rajvi Maladhari 7) bt Aurangabad (Unnati Dongre 10) 61-23 (17-4, 11-2, 14-6, 19-11)

BOYS: Pune (Sahil Bhati 14, Aditya 11) bt Nagpur (Yash Mehta 11, Yashasvi Yadav 6) 46-31 (13-4, 8-3, 6-13, 19-11)