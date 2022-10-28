Nagpur girls win opener

In their opening match, Nagpur made a light work of Nanded 59-2. Nagpur girls dominated all four quarters 16-2, 25-0, 10-0, 6-0. Thanks to captain Anandi Sonawane who single-handedly scored 20 points. She was well supported by Arya Dagwar and Prasiddhi Sonkar who contributed eight each. Nagpur boys got walkover as Parbhani team didn't turn up.In the previous edition of the U-13 state championship both the Nagpur boys and girls teams finished runner-up.

RESULTS

GIRLS: Nagpur (Anandi Sonawane 20, Arya Dagwar 8, Prassidhi Sonkar 8, Shrushti Bhagat 6, Sahi Khopde 4, Vidhi Gatlewar 4) bt Nanded (Saloni Gajbhare 2) 59-2 (16-2, 25-0, 10-0, 6-0)