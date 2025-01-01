Nagpur golfer Ingole, Reena champs

Ajit Ingole emerged victorious in the open gross category, while Reena Singh claimed the title in the ladies category. Quazi Ahmed and Fardeen were honored as runners-up, and Group Captain R.N. Bhat took home the Net Winner trophy. Monika Mendekar, won the "Closest to the Pin" prize, showcasing her precision and skill. Gargee Vidyarthi won the award of Most Birdies & Pars.

The event concluded with a grand celebration, highlighting the exceptional facilities of the ASC, a sprawling 45-acre green oasis offering unparalleled luxury and amenities. Golfer Shailesh Jog, who is also thedDirector of ASC, extended heartfelt gratitude to the participants and emphasized the importance of such events in promoting golf in the region.