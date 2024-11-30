Nagpur Marathon on Jan 5

Rambhia emphasised the implementation of RFID timing chips for the 10 km, 21 km, and 42 km runs to ensure accurate timing. All participants will receive T-shirts, finisher medals, refreshments, and route support, with timed categories benefiting from RFID technology.

Registrations are open on www.townscript.com-e-nagpur-marathon-022224 until December 22, 2024.

The marathon will span two days, with January 4 designated as the Expo Day. On this day, the final details, including the T-shirt design and sponsor names, will be announced.

“This marathon has become a celebration of fitness. It brings together participants from Vidarbha, Jabalpur, Mumbai, and beyond,” said Agrawal. Rambhia added that the event promises to be a vibrant showcase of health, endurance, and community spirit. Ashish Agrawal of Runners and Riders and Nivedita Agrawal were also present at the press conference.