Nagpur Murder: Woman kills alcoholic son

There are many incidents of crime in the state on a daily basis. One such shocking incident has taken place in Nagpur. The most serious thing here is that a child has been killed by his own mother and brother. The incident has caused a stir in the area and a police investigation is underway.

According to the information received, the mother, fed up with the child's alcoholism, strangled him with the help of her eldest son and killed him. The deceased have been identified as Bhurya alias Shubham Ashok Nanote (22), mother Ranjana Ashok Nanote (45) and brother Narendra Nanote (27).

The shocking incident took place at around 1 am on Monday in Nandanvan slum area within the limits of Nandanvan police station. According to police, Shubham had a criminal mindset. A case has been registered against him at Nandanvan police station. He was addicted to alcohol. He was an active criminal. As a result, his mother and brother did not get along with him. Shubham mother had come to ask for money for his wife's treatment. Mother refused and they got into an argument and this led to Shubham's murder.

