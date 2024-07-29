Nagpur: Naked Couple Seen on Laxmi Nagar Street; Video Goes Viral

A video of a naked couple roaming on a street in Nagpur, Maharashtra, has gone viral and caused widespread outrage. The incident took place near the busy Laxmi Nagar Square and was captured by a local on a bike on Saturday night.

Also Read | Maharashtra Rains: Car Floats in Fast-Flowing Water in Chandrapur; One Man Jumps Out (Watch Video).

According to a report by Nagpur Today, the video was shot on a phone at around 2 am, in the early hours of Sunday. In the viral video, a young man, completely naked, is seen arguing with a woman who is also naked. Later in the video, the young man is seen walking towards a dilapidated house near the side of the street.

Naked Couple Seen on Road in Nagpur

The clip has sparked serious concern and debate among netizens, with similar incidents having occurred in Dharampeth. According to the police, the couple was drunk and the police claimed that both are mentally unwell, so no action was taken.