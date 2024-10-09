Nagpur rural teams reign supreme

In the men's final, Bhandara defeated Nagpur. Batting first Bhandara scored 30 runs and in reply Nagpur were restricted to 27 for seven wickets. Amravati achieved third place.

In the women's seciton, Nagpur rural overcame Nagpur City. Chandrapur women finished third in the tournament. In the Under-19 boys section, Nagpur rural emerged as winners defeating Washim whereas Wardha finished third. In the girls section, Nagpur rural triumphed defeating Chandrapur. Akola finished thrid.

NIT trustee Sandeep Itkelwar distributed the prizes in the presence of Viraj Kaithwas, Ajay Hiwarkar, Maheshwari Choudhary and Rajjkumar Kaithwas. Vicky Petkar conducted the proceedings while Viraj Kaithnwas proposed a vote of thanks.