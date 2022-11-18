Nagpur spikers off to winning start

Nagpur dominated the rivals and won two sets 25-9, 25-11. Thanks to Parth Rebe, Ritik Hingne, Priyanshu Kalmegh who fashioned Nagpur victory.

In the girls section, Pune defeated Amravati 25-6, 25-7 whereas Latur got the better of Aurangabad 25-5 25-6. Nashik overcame Kolhapur 25-19, 25-11.

Earlier Mudhoji Raje Bhosle inaugurated the tournament in the presence of MVA president Vijay Dangare. Deputy welfare director Nandlal Rathod, former sports director Ajit Patil , Dr. Piyush Nashikkar, Nalini Karangale, Chhaya Tiwari, Sunil Bhadange, Prakash Dhole, P.S Pant. and others were present on the occasion