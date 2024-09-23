Nagpur swimmers overall champs

Around 500 swimmers from all over State of various age groups starting from 25 to 80 years above took part in individual and relay events....

Nagpur district swimmers claimed total 226 medals including 84 gold 74 silver and 68 bronze medals same way Thane district swimmers claimed total 116 medals with second position and Nanded district swimmers claim third position with total 72 medals.

K Rajkumaran, Sunil Shah and Sanjay Lokhande distributed the prizes. The officials from Nagpur Veterans Aquatics Association Arun Sawant , Shekhar Bhavsar, Amit Saoji, Akhil Mantri and organiser Sanjay Batwe were also present.

The president of Hanuman Sports Academy Prashant Ugemuge handed over the medals and certificate to the winners.....

Nagpur District Veteran Swimming Association president Amit Saoji, secretary Akhil Mantri Pankaj Chawla, Sanjay Batwe were all felicitated for their outstanding contribution in the success of event.

Bharat Bhai, Mukesh Agrawal, PK Jain, Vishal Agrawal, Damodardas Sharda, Sunish Shah, Sunil Agrawal, Sikandar Pal Singh also distributed the medals.

Pawan Mehadia conducted the proceedings and CA Gitesh UmalKar proposed a vote of thanks.

Vilas Fale, Ashish Dakhore , Anjali Shah, Ashwin Mokashi and others worked hard for the success of event.