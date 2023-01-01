Nalkande, Mahale help Vid to score 275

Nagpur

Darshan Nalkande (82 off 59b) and Mandar Mahale (66 off 89b) scored fabulous half centuries as Vidarbha scored 275 all out against Baroda on Day-1 of the 4-day opening match of CK Nayudu Trophy match on Sunday.

Baroda won the toss and asked Vidarbha to bat first. Vidarbha lost five wickets for 71 runs in the first session itself. Skipper Yash Kadam (30 off 10b) and Mahale resisted for more than 26 overs. They accumulated 81 runs for the 6th wicket before Kadam got out.

Later, Nalkande scored 27-ball 50 and in company of Mahale, they scored 69 off just 51 balls before Mahale got out. Nalkande continued from one end and parked the ball six times over the rope and five along the ground before he got run out.

Earlier, opener Aniruddha Choudhari (40 off 90b) was the only batter who comfortably dealt with the new ball. He got out in the 30th over.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha 275 all out in 83.2 overs (Darshan Nalkande 82, Mandar Mahale 66, Aniruddha Choudhari 40; M Solanki 3-24, H Pune 3-81) vs Baroda 9-1 in 4 overs (Pravin Rokde 1-6).