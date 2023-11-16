National Games: Questions raised

Lokmat News Network

Nagpur

Questions have been raised over the participation of Maharashtra sqay team in the recently held National Games at Goa since Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of Government of Maharashtra has withdrawn the recognition of Sqay Federation of India (SFI) and its affiliated units.

The director (sports) SPS Tomar thru the letter dated (September 5, 2023) has withdrawn the recognition of SFI following the complaint received in the ministry stating that at the time of recognition, the SFI has submitted fake certificate.

Addressing media persons Anant Dakshindas whose grand daughter Gauri Gokhale is the international sqay player and has won more than 40 gold medals in various tournaments has alleged that Maharashtra had sent 16 member sqay squad along with two coaches and one manager for National Games. He further said the contingent included Aman, the son of president of Sqay Association of Maharashtra Mazhar Khan, his married daughter Sania and wife Nilofar Khan. Apart from it the son of general secretary Ravindra Gayki Swayam and daughter Astha were also selected. “ We dont' have any idea about recent records of these players and when and where the selection trials were conducted"

Dakshindas has alleged that although Gauri was eligible for the selection, she was ignored and instead of her and other eligible players, the family members of association top officials were selected in the squad.

He said three days before the event he contacted Mazhar Khan and Gayki but they didn't respond. “ When I threatened to go to the press they both contacted me and Mazhar Khan said since Gauri is underage (below 18) she is not eligible to participate. To this I immediately submitted her Aadhra card and school leaving certificate copies which show that she is above 18 years. I also pointed out that 13-year-old swimmer from Karnataka has won seven gold medals in the National Games but they didnt' take cognizance."

All allegations baseless: Mazhar Khan

In this regard when contacted Mazhar Khan he said that all the allegations levelled by Anant Dakshindas are baseless. Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had asked the Sqay Federation of India (SFI) to participate in the National Games and thus the national body asked the Maharashtra Olympic Association (MOA) to sent the squad for the National Games. They also gave us airfare and one week camp was also conducted before the tournament. On age criteria, Mazhar Khan said, “ Different games have different age criteria. Secondly, the performance of those players who had participated in the sqay nationals of the federation was taken into cognizance during selection. Gauri had not participated in any national in 2020-2021 and she was not in the practice for last two years. On the allegation of nepotism he said, “ Our wards were eligible to participate in the Nationals. Secondly, where it is written that the wards of coach or association officials can't compete in the game?. I have been in this field for last four decades and I am deeply hurt by the baseless allegations against me and my family”, he said.