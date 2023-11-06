National roller skating hockey player Siddhi wins GP polls

With this victory, she will become the youngest member of the said gram panchayat. Contesting from OBC ladies reserved seat from Ward no. 3 of Waigaon Ghoturli, Siddhi secured 152 votes followed by Shabman Sheikh (117) and Payal Dhore (99). Twenty seven voters preferred the "none of the above" (NOTA) option. Total 234 male and 161 female voters exercised their franchise.

Talking to Lokmat Times, Siddhi who has won several medals at the state and national roller skating hockey tournaments was modest about the victory. She said she was expecting to win the elections but was overwhelmed at the love and affection that the people showered on her. "My first priority will be to solve the issues of basic amenities of the people of my ward," she said.

Siddhi expressed her gratitude to her family members and her electorate for backing her and giving her support during campaigning. She said she would continue to play roller skating hockey and also concentrate on her studies for civil service examinations. "That dream is still there and I will achieve it while serving the people," she assured.

Siddhi had participated in the National Championship organised by Roller Skating Federation of India from 2010-2019. She was the gold medalist in 1st India Skate Roller Games 2022, held at Mohali in Punjab and in the same year won silver in the 60th National Roller Skating Championship 2022 held at Bengaluru in Karnataka. Prior to that in 2021, she bagged a silver medal in the 59th National Roller Skating Championship 2021 at Mohali.