New state cycle polo body formed

According to a press release issued here, Dr Vinod Jaiswal is the president of the new associaiton whereas Shiv Chhatrapati awardee Sanjay Tijare is the secretary. Another Shiv Chhatrapati awardee Vijay Bhanbdwalkar is the treasurer. The body also includes other six national and international players.

The new body secretary Sanjay Tijare has claimed that the association has been registered with charity commissioner office and the registration certificate was dispatched on September 17, 2024.

Tijare has also claimed that they also applied for the affiliation of Cycle Polo Federation of India and the federation via the letter dated (September 29, 2024) has given the affiliation to Maha Cycoe Polo Associaiton.

The new body organised its online AGM on September 25 and took some important decisions like to organise state-level competition, to provide equipment to the players, to implement government directives etc. The representatives of 22 districts attended the meeting.

In this regard when contacted the secretary of All Maharastra Cycle Polo Associaiton Gajanan Burde he confirmed to receive the letter of disaffiliation from the federation.