NMC commissioner batted as NMC beat RBI

Due to his encouragement, NMC drubbed RBI by nine runs. For the first time in the history of NMC, any municipal commissioner played for the team. RBI won the toss and elected to field first. NMC scored a good total of 135 losing nine wickets in 20 overs. Pranuj Nair top scored with 68. Cap[tain Nitin Zade knocked off 50 before he retired. Radhakrishnan B while stealing the run was ran out. Amol Chandankhede (21),Sandip Selokar (12) were other scorers.

In teply, RBI were restricted to 126 for four in 20 overs. Amir Motghare, Amol Chandankhede, Nitin Zade and Purushottam Janware were chipped in with one wicket each. For RBI, Niraj Gawande (34), Amitabh Shrivastava ( 38), Parimal Hedaoo (18) and Manish Doshi(18) tried their best but in vain.