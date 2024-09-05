NMC's financial assistance for divyang players

Through this scheme of the financial assistance of Rs. 6 lakh has been provided to two disabled archers Sandip Gawai and Abhishek Thaware. Apart from it Rs 20,000 financial assistance was given to one disabled athlete for travel expenses, entry fee, accommodation and food etc. Like international level players, state and national level players should also take advantage of this ambitious scheme, appeal Dr. Abhijeet Chaudhary .

A maximum financial assistance of Rs.1 lakh is provided. Apart from this, the players participating in the international competition, financial assistance up to a maximum of Rs.3 lakhs is given to them only for training, purchase of materials, mentoring fees etc. based on performance.