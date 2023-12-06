NRR honours outstanding athletes

CA Zulfesh Shah was the chief guest on the occasion. Dilip Agrawal and Ashseesh Bopche were also present on the occasion. Ashish Agrawal and Mitesh Rambhia worked hard for the success of the programme.

Those who were honoured include Dr Amit Samarth (Race Across America), Ram Bonde (Bergman Pune), Sahcin Shirbavikar (Ironman Bahrain), Parth Manapure, Vaibhav Andhare, Amit Thatte, Rachana Agrawal, Bhushan Vaswani, Dr Abhinav Konher and Nitin Fule (all Ironman Duisbert), Rajendra Jaiswal and Sunite Dhote (Kolhapur Triathlon), Reshal Bhati and Prasad Khedkar (Ironman Oman), Baljeet Juneja and Chanchal Jabbal (Ironman Turkey), Kalyani Satija, Rajat Nagpal, Sandeep Maheshwari and Pushpesh Saini (Khardungla Challenge), Ganesh Sinku, Rajesh Nistane and Akshay Dadwe (Ladakh Full Marathon)

Apart from it, special prizes were given to Bhaskar Landge, Kalyani Satija, Urmit Talavia and Binita Kumari.