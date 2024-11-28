NU women boxing team declared

The team was announcement by acting director Dr Vishakha Joshi. Those who have been selected include Sandhya Sharnagat from SKP College Kamptee (45 to 48 weight group), Vanshika from Jyotiba College of Physical Education Nagpur (50 to 52 weight group), Anjali Pilliwar from Hislop College Nagpur (52 to 54 weight group), Hemanti Bhujade from Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education, (54 to 57 weight group), Shruti Zade from CP & Berar College Nagpur (57 to 60 weight group), Tanisha from Rani Agnihotri SS Women College, Wardha (60 to 63 weight group), Yuktika Godefode from SN More College Tumsar (63 to 66 weight group), Manisha Nimje from Shakya College Nara (66 to 70 weight group), Vaidehi Dibe of M M Science College Nagpur (72 to 75 weight group),. Shiba Dhandekar from SN Mor College Tumsar (weight group 75 to 81), Yashshree Sakhre from Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education Nagpur (weight group above 81), Anuradha Anuse from Bidkar College Hinganghat (60 to 63 weight group) and Simran Dhurve (72 to 75 weight group) from SK Porwal College Kamptee. Vice-chancellor Dr.Prashant Bokare,, pro VC Rajendra Kakade, registrar Dr.Raju Hivse, Vishakha Joshi and all the members of the board have wished best luck to the boxers