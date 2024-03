Outright wins for IG, MSSC, Lipton, MRCC

At VCA Kalamna ground, Indian Gymkhana drubbed Ruby Colts by the huge margin of 193 runs. At Guru Nanak Pharmacy College Ground MSSC recorded 69 runs win over AIR. Lipton Cricket Club defeated VMV Cricket Club by 6 wickets at DY Patil ground. At Pandav College Ground

Medical Representatives Cricket Club (MRCC) downed Advocate XI by 25 runs.

At VCA’s Kalamna Ground

Indian Gymkhana 1st innings: 209 all out in 47 overs (Jagjot Sasan 47, Vaibhav Chandekar 32; Risab Oberai 3/26, Dushyant Tekan 3/45)

Ruby Colts 1st innings: 145 all out in 41.4 overs (Varun Bisht 39; Gaurav Dhoble 5/53, Parth Rekhade 4/42)

Indian Gymkhana 2nd innings: 267 all out in 56.2 overs (Jagjot Sasan 67, Neel Athaley 79; Varun Bisht 3/42, Risab Oberai 3/73)

Ruby Colts 2nd innings: 138 all out in 43.3 overs

Result: Indian Gymkhana won by 193 runs

At Guru Nanak Pharmacy College Ground

Ministerial Services Sports Club 1st innings: 227 all out in 52.3 overs (Nachiket Bhute 78, Mandar Mahale 39; Kshitiz Dahiya 4/41)

All India Reporter 1st innings: 92 all out in 27.3 overs (Nachiket Bhute 7/19)

Ministerial Services SC 2nd innings: 140 all out in 27.3 overs (Vedant Jajoo 41; Siddesh Kandote 4/19, Kaustubh Salve 3/30)

All India Reporter 2nd innings: 206 all out in 62.3 overs (Danish Malewar 50, Mayank Jasore 53; Nachiket Bhute 3/58, Mandar Mahale 3/64)

Result: Ministerial Services SC won by 69 runs

At DY Patil Sports Academy Ground

VMV CC 1st innings: 327 all out in 80 overs (Atharva Thawre 56, Himangshu Bante 109; Abhishek Agrawal 5/69)

Lipton Cricket Club 1st innings: 279 all out in 70.3 overs (Abhishek Agrawal 79, Akshay Dullarwar 45, Akshay Kidey 42, Harsh Shankpal 77; Lavkush Yadav 3/59)

VMV CC 2nd innings: 93 all out in 27 overs (Minar Sahare 3/40, Akshay Dullarwar 4/18)

Lipton Cricket Club 2nd innings 139/4 in 21.4 overs (Abhishek Agrawal 45)

Result: Lipton Cricket Club won by 6 wickets

At Pandav College Ground

Medical Representatives Cricket Club 1st innings: 155 all out in 50.2 overs (Bhargav Barde 39, Tushar Kadu 35; Aditya Kukde 4/38, Mandar Ghodmare 3/35)

Advocate XI Cricket Club 1st innings: 138 all out in 34.5 overs (Vishesh Tiwari 63; Piyush Sarvarkar 5/41, Ganesh Bhosale 4/37)

Medical Representatives CC 2nd innings: 148 all out in 39.1 overs (Zubairoddin 64; Aditya Kukde 5/42, Mandar Ghodmare 4/59)

Advocate XI 2nd innings: 140 all out in 37.4 overs (Ganesh Bhosale 6/42, Arya Durugkar 4/39)

Result: Medical Representatives Cricket Club won by 25 runs

At S.B. City College Ground,

Navniketan CC 1st innings 326/7 in 80 overs

Eleven Stars Cricket Club 1st innings 229 in 48.3 overs

Navniketan CC 2nd innings: 204/9 in 40 overs

Eleven Stars XI 2nd innings 108/3 in 26 overs (Adhyayan Daga 52 not out)

Result: Match drawn; Navniketan CC won 1st innings lead