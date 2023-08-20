Pataria takes Lokmat to final

Batting first Lokmat hammered 202 for six in 20 overs. Thanks to Pataria who slammed 37-ball 61 hitting seven boundaries and two sixes. Nitin Shriwas 39 (b 13, 4x2, 6x4), captain Amit Khodke 36 (b 32, 4x5) and Pravin Lokhande 28 (b 15, 4x2, 6x2) also batted well.

In reply, batting hero Pataria triggered Tarun Bharat collapse and bowled them out for a paltry 70 in 15.2 overs. He finished with an impressive figure of 4-0-12-6. Noted sports organiser Deven Dasture gave away man-of-the-match prize to Pataria. On Thursday, The Times of India will play Punyanagari in the second semi-final at 8.30 a.m.

Brief scores

Lokmat 202 for 6 in 20 in overs: (Nitin Pataria 61 , Amit Khodke 36 , Nitin Srivas 39 , Pravin Lokhande 28 , Rajesh Vyavahare 4-0-40-2, Atul Shivankar 4-0-50-2)

Tarun Bharat: 70 all out in 15.2 overs (Dinesh Borkar 15, Om Dhakulkar 8* , Nitin Pataria 4-0-12-6)Result: Lokmat won by 132 runs