Pragatik girls div champions

Subroto Cup Football Tournament organised by Wardha DSO on Monday. In the final, Pragatik defeated St Ursula High School 1-0. In the 16th minute, Shruti Ghodakhade scored an all-important goal for Pragatik. St Ursulat tried their best to score an equalised but the rival defenders were equal to task.

However, in the Under-15 Delhi Public School (DPS) Lava lost to Gadchiroli by one goal.

On Tuesday the Under-17 final will be played at the same venue.

Wardha DSO Asha Meshram gave best wishes to the wining team for the state tournament to be held at Pune from July 29. Sports officer Sandeep Khobragade was also present on the occasion.