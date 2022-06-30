Pranita wins gold in karate
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 30, 2022 09:15 PM 2022-06-30T21:15:02+5:30 2022-06-30T21:15:02+5:30
Pranita Prakash Thakre, a fifth-standard student of Providence School bagged a gold medal in 20th International Sports Jeet Kune Do Karate Championship held at Kandivali in Mumbai recently. She won the gold in kumite event and attributes the credit of her success to coach Vinod Gupta parents and teachers.