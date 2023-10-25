Qidwai hold Nagpur Blues to 1-1 draw

After playing a barren first half, Rahil Mohammad scored much-awaited for Nagpur Blues. On Shahjad's corner kick, the ball was deflected from Qidwai defender and Rahil made no mistake in scoring the goal. After facing goal, Qidwai forwards too intensified their attacks in the last ten minutes of the game. As a result in the 85th minute, Arshan Ghanchi headed the stunning goal on the corner cross of Javed .

During the proceedings match referee cautioned Dhyaneshwar Jangtiwar, Aryan Banejree, Sagar Yadav and Qadir Tadvi of Nagpur Blues. Three players including Zaid Akhtar, Amit Khan and Moin Khan were also shown yellow cards.

Meanwhile, the match between SR Railway and MOIL XI to be played on Thursday has been postponed.