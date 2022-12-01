Rahul stun MOIL in stoppage time

When it appeared that MOIL would walk away with 2-1 win, Rahul's forwards slammed two goals in stoppage time and notched up a sensational victory. MOIL were leading by 1-0 in the first half. Hitesh Sarote put them ahead in the 27th minute. After a change of ends, Akit Yadav increased the lead 2-0 for MOIL. In the 76th minute Stanley Peter reduced the deficit for Rahul by dodging the rival goalkeeper on Sagar's free kick. After this goal, Rahul intensified their attacks to equalise the score. When MOIL was heading towards victory, Stanley Peter scored an excellent header to restore the parity. Three minutes later Sifiyan found net and brought the jubilation in Raul Camp.

During the proceedings, the match referee cautioned Yuvraj and coach Rishi Shirke of MOIL.