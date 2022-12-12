Riders, Youth Welfare start with victory

In the senior men's category, Riders Cycle Polo Club defeated Paltan Cycle Polo Club 2-1. In the junior boys section, Youth Welfare downed Shubhash Yuvak Kendra 2-0. In the junior girls section, Rani Laxmibai Kendra recorded 5-1 win over Ahilyabai Kendra. Earlier international player Milind Patle, former leader of opposition in NMC Tanaji Wanwe inaugurated the tournament. Secretary of the district association Gajanan Burde made introductory remarks. Uttam Itakar conducted the proceedings while Pranay Pillewar proposed a vote of thanks.