Roshu Academy drub Sonzari 3-0

Nagpur, Aug 8

Roshu Academy, Wardha recorded an easy 3-0 victory over Sonzari Warriors in Aai Kusum Sahare Memorial Vidarbha-level Football Tournament at Reshimbagh ground, here on Monday. All the goals for Roshu Academy came in second half and that too within a span of six minutes. First Sagar Kortik scored a much-awaited goal in the 50th minute and then three minutes later Rajat Thakur increased the lead 2-0. The third goal for Roshu came in the 56th minute thru Ronal Rampure.

Bazame Zulfekar FC defeated Al Kasar, Mokinpura 1-0. Thanks to Shadah Sheikh who scored the winning goal in the 45th minute.

In another match, Shree Ganesh F.C blanked Khalasi Line FC3-0. RajNeware put Shree Ganesh in the leading position in the ninth minute. Sambhu Kanojiya increased the lead thru an excellent goal in the 37th minutes. Danish Parteki (46th min) was another scorer.

Nagpur United FC defeated Mominpura FC 1-0. Rizwan Ansari propelled Nagpur Unitedinto victory by scoring fabulous goal in the 15th minute.

Bezanbagh FC'B' thrashed Abid FC3-0. Raj Karosiya (14th min), Sahil Mendre(55 th min) and Shubham Pande(56th min) scored one goal each.

In the last match of the day, Black Boys FC defeated Mission India 5-4 in a penalty shootout.