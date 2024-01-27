Sai Akaar register victory

Making first use of the wicket, BS Sports posted 66 for 8 with wicketkeeper-batter Gajendra scoring 24 runs from 10 deliveries. Akash Gautel scored 18. For Sai Akaar, Mohd Hasnain took five wickets from two overs conceding five runs.

In reply, Sai Akaar achieved the target in 6.2 overs losing two wickets thanks to Vineet Todkar's 11-ball 28. His knock had four boundaries and two sixes. Rohit Rathi scored unbeaten 15.

Other results: Shree Ram Sena 95-8 bt AK Fighters (47-9) by 48 runs; Mankapur Cricket (56- 9) lost to Sai Aakar (57-1) by 9 wickets; Dosti XI (68-0) bt Shalom Academy (63-3) by 10 wickets;

Sansui XI (136-3) bt Race Academy (61-6) by 75 runs; Manali Brothers (99-4) bt Geetai XI (65-5) by 34 runs;

Men of the match was given by the hands of Mr. Moorli Udasi, Balvinder singh Sudan, Mohd. Irfan Rajjak & Sharad Parashar