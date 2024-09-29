Sai Sharma reigns supreme

The championship was organised by Chess Association Nagpur in association with Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation and G.H.Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation to select the Nagpur district players for participation in the Maharashtra State Blitz Chess Championship to be held at Nagpur on October 26 and 27.

Sai Sharma scored 6.5 points out of seven. Top seed Shaunak Badole finished second with six points to his credit. Mayant Hedau and Aarit Thakur also scored six points but were placed third and 4th respectively based on their tie break scores. Sai Sharma and Shaunak Badole will represent Nagpur District in the Maharashtra State Blitz Championship.

The prizes were distributed at the hands of member MCA Observer Committee S.S.Soman and CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas and chief arbiter FA Shiva Iyer.

A Shiva Iyer assisted by FA Amit Tembhurne, FA Bharti Dhote, SNA Shyam Agrawal, SNA Prayas Amabde and Prathamesh Machave.