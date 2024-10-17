Samaira-Sharanya wins doubles title, Anay eyeing double crown

In the doubles final, Samaira Thakur and Sharanya Sawant defeated Raima Chavan and Atharva Peram 6-2,6-4 in straight two sets.

In the singles semis, Shuchita Tripathi overcame Sharanya Sawant 6-0,6-3 whereas Raima Chavan got the better of Samaira Thakur 3-6,6-3,6-3 in three set thriller.

In the boys singles category, Akhilesh Chavan defeated Pranav Gaikwad 4-6,6-4,7-6(0) in tie-breaker to enter the final. Anay Sumant recorded hard fought victory 7/6(3),6/1 over Ethan Lahoti 7-6(3),6-1.

In the doubles, Pranav Gaikwad pairing with Ethan Lahoti defeated Nihit Muraraka and Taksheel Jambulkar 6-3,6-3 to enter the final. In the second semi final, Anay Sumant and Akhilesh Chavan beat Agastya Singhaniya and Ansh Patel 6-2,6-1.

ResultsGirls doubles final: Samaira Thakur and Sharanya Sawant beat Raima Chavan and Atharva Peram 6-2,6-4

Boys singles semis: Akhilesh Chavan beat Pranav Gaikwad 4-6,6-4,7-6(0); Anay Sumant beat Ethan Lahoti 7-6(3),6-1

Girls singles semis: Shuchita Tripathi beat Sharanya Sawant 6-0,6-3; Raima Chavan beat Samaira Thakur 3-6,6-3,6-3

Boys doubles semis: Pranav Gaikwad and Ethan Lahoti beat Nihit Muraraka and Taksheel Jambulkar 6-3,6-3; Anay Sumant and Akhilesh Chavan beat Agastya Singhaniya and Ansh Patel 6-2,6-1