Seeded Naktode, Gadewar enter pre-QF

Nagpur, June 22

Seeded players in the Under-17 boys category Ameya Nakote and Pranay Gadekwar entered the pre-quarters in District Under-17 and Under-19 Badminton Championship organised by Nagpur District Badminton Association at Subhedar Hall, here on Wednesday.

This is the first District Tournament for Under 19 players in Nagpur district after 2 years due to Covid Pandemic. From this tournament, Under-19 Nagpur district team will be selected to participate in State Under-19 District Team Championship to be held at Aurangabad from June 30.

In the round of 32, top seed Nakode living up to his top billing defeated Mayur Warudkar 15-7,15-9 . Second seed Pranay Gadewar also faced no difficulty in defeating Zubain Khan 15-6, 15-9.

Other Results

U-19 boys (Round of 32) : Shashank Kulal bt . Kshitij Shende 15-, 15-4; Adityasingh Chouhan bt Samar Thatte15-5, 15-5; Pranay Gadewar bt Rudraksh Thaokar 15-6, 13-15, 15-6; Jeeva Pillai bt Shreyash Salunke 15-9, 15-5; Animish Manke bt Arnav Arya, , 10-15,15-6, 15-11; Anurag Verma bt Preyansh Rathi 15-9,15-10 ; Priyanshu Rambhade bt Jagrit Khetpal 15-6, 15-7; Rohith Deshpande bt Saish Ugemuge15-14, 15-10; Priyanshu Dube bt Nishil Umate15-9,15-6; Krishna Singh bt Rohit Gidwani 11-15,15-3,15-13; Akshat Paturkar bt Saksham Ashtankar15-6,15-4; Adwait Mistri bt Akshad Vitonde 15-9,15-8 ; Chunharmeet Sokhi bt Aryan Tripathi 15-4,15-3; Pratish Shambhuwani bt Rudransh Thakre 15-7,15-11; Ameya Naktode bt Siddhesh Pal 15-6, 15-7.

Girls: Amruta Gadekar bt Gauri Moroney 15-6,15-5; Sai Jais bt Shreya Ghodeswar15-8,15-8; Kunjal Mandlik bt Jiya Waghmare 15-5,15-4; Ozann Monteiro bt Richa Patel 15-9,15-11; Anvi Raut bt Sampada Raut 15-9,15-4; Vidhi Athilkar bt Vidushi Tayal 15-12,15-10; Prutha Dekate bt Vaishnavi Manglekar 15-7,15-2 ; Aditi Tadas bt Avani Sonkusare 15-5, 15-2 ; Pinak Rokde, bt Bhumi Lalka15-6 15-2 ; Mrunmayee Bansod bt Pari Aote15-13 15-6 .