Seeded Verma, Pal, Fule enter singles semis

In the men's doubles, top seed Achintya Verma and Tejal Pal played brilliantly and entered the semis while unseeded Dr Alok Umre and Girish Fule beat second seed Rahul Gourkar and Tarun Fule in a one-sided quarterfinal match. The semifinals and finals will be played on Sunday. NDHTA and tournament officials Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar and Vijay Naidu were present for the inaugural function.

Results

Men's singles QF: Achintya Verma beat Abhisek Wadhwani 6/0; Rahul gourkar beat Sahil Lanjewar 6/2; Tarun Fule beat Bhushan Kanathe 6/3; Tejal Pal beat Vikramaditya Samarth 7/6(1),

Men's d0ubles QF: Achintya and Tejal beat Darpan and Chandragupta 6/1, Sukhwinder and Abhisek beat Subodh and Bhushan 7/6(4), Vikramaditya and Apurva beat Ashwin and Anand 6/3, Alok and Girish beat Rahul and Tarun 6/0.