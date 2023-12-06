Shadab, Riya win cross country

Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU).

Pathan of Arvindbabu Deshmukh College, Sihora claimed a hat-trick of titles and helped his college win the overall championship in the men’s category. Shadab completed the race in 30 min and 8.22 second to claim the gold medal.

Saurabh Tiwari of SB City College (30:23.72) finished second and RajanYadav (30:31.52) of PWS College came third.

In the women’s category, Chakrapani College’s Riya clinched the gold medal finishing the race in 36: 31.35sec. Mitali Bhoyar of Mohata Science College (36:32.28) bagged second position while Tejaswini Lambakane of PGTD Physical Education Department bagged the third spot with a time of 36:87.61s. Arvindbabu Deshmukh College won the overall championship while SB City College stood second. Runners from various colleges of Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia and Wardha districts participated in the competition. Fifty-one colleges participated in men’s category and 31 in women’s group. Earlier, the competition was inaugurated by RTMNU Registrar Dr Sanjay Dudhe. Vice-Chancellor Dr Subash

Chaudhari, Director of Physical Education and Sports Department Sharad Suryawanshi, Member of Physical Education and Sports Department Dr Nitin Jangitwar, Principal Dr Sachin Chafle, Nagpur District Athletics Association President GurudevNagarle and Umesh Naidu were also present.

Dr Jayakumar Kshirsagar, DrLalita Punia, Dr GhanshyamMakasare, Baban Mohitkar were members of selection committee. Dr Vibekanand Singh and Ramchandra Wani were the technical officials. The programme was conducted by Dr Sonali Shirbhatewhile Dr Kshirsagar proposed a vote of thanks. Anil Bhore, Ganesh Wani,Nitin Dhabekar, Archana Kottewar worked hard for