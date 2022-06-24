Shinde emerges fastest athlete of meet

Nagpur, June 24

Shubham Shinde of Kolhapur division emerged the fastest athlete of the meet by securing first position in 100 m event in the two-day LIC 54th Western Zone Athletic Meet that concluded at Divisional Sports Complex, here on Friday.

Shinde was followed by Shubham Singh of Mumbai Division. In the women’s 100 m race, Pinky Pawar of Mumbai Division bagged the top slot. Earlier in the day, international athlete Kalidas Hirve of Pune Division finished the 5000m race with top position and Datta Zodge of Pune Division lived upto the expectation and finished on top in 400 m. In the women’s 400m, international athlete Monica Athare emrged winner.

In the Volleyball selection trials, third session of the event was held at Jai Sporting Academy, Yeshwant Nagar, Nagpur in the morning and the selectors have recommended top 16 players for forming LIC Western Zone Team.

DSO Pallavi Dhatrak was the chief guest of prize distribution ceremony. Chairman of the organising committee and senior divisional manager of LIC Pranay Kumar, welcomed her with a floral bouquet. Dr Sharad Suryawanshi and Dr Ashok Kapta, also shred the dais along with manager (P&IR) Veerbhadra Rao, manager (NB) DM , Naval Meshram, member, LIC Sports Promotion Board Dattatray Salaskar and organising committee secretary Ashok Chandak.

On this occasion, international athletes of LIC, Western Zone, who were here for the meet Kalidas Hirwe of Pune Division, Monica Athare of Nashik Division and Dheeraj Mishra of Mumbai Division, along with one of the top mountaineers of the country, Bhagwan Chawle of Pune Division were felicitated. Also sports achievers of LIC Nagpur Division, Madhuri Gurnule (athletics) Kiran Makode (badminton), Pushpa Zade (athletics) , Naval Meshram (carrom), Mamata Sawane (athletics) Mukul Katangale (volleyball) along with Asif Mulla (volleyball) of Satara Division were felicitated for bringing glory to LIC of India. Neeta Pimple conducted the proceedings along with Mamata Sawane and Abhay Naik proposed a vote of thanks.