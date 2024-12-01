Somalwar baskeball tourney from today

The tournament will be inaugurated at the hands of secretary, Somalwar Academy Education Society PP Somalwar, in the presence of all the members of Somalwar Academy, members of NDBA and members of Pandey Layout Housing Society at 9:00 am. at Pandey Layout Sports Club (PLSC) Ground, Khamla.

Total 7 teams in boys and four teams in the girls cateogries are participating in the tournament. The tournament will be played in league cum knock out basis. An inaugural match in the boys category will be played between BVM, Civil Lines and Somalwar Ramdaspeth and in SOS Atrey Layout and Sanjuba High School.